LONDON, Nov 5 England captain John Terry will be named in the squad for this month's friendly internationals against world champions Spain and Sweden despite allegations he racially abused a fellow Premier League player, British media reported on Sunday.

"We had a meeting with the FA on Friday. We spoke about John Terry. I think he is innocent until proven guilty," England manager Fabio Capello was quoted as saying in The Mail on Sunday. "For this reason, I selected him."

Terry is under investigation by British police and the FA over allegations that he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a match at Loftus Road last month.

The Chelsea captain denies making a racist comment.

England are scheduled to play Spain at Wembley on Nov. 12 followed by Sweden at the stadium three days later. The squad is due to be announced later on Sunday.

Capello also said he had never seen or heard any examples of racism in English football.

"I never found racism problems in England football. Racist problems between the players do not exist in my experience," he was quoted as saying in The Sunday Telegraph.

NO GUARANTEE

The England manager travelled to Chelsea's training ground on Friday to inform Terry he would be in the squad after clearing the player's selection with FA chiefs but gave no guarantee he would be captain, British media reported.

Capello told Terry he was unlikely to play against Spain because he wanted to cast an eye over England's younger players but he is likely to feature for half the game versus Sweden.

"I said to him, 'I don't know if you will play one half against Sweden. Terry was happy," Capello said.

"For me it will be really important to know the value of some players when you play against the world champions. I know the value of John Terry, but I want to check the value of the other players.

"I will play Joleon Lescott, Gary Cahill or Phil Jagielka. I want to put Phil Jones on another part of the pitch," he added, with Jones likely to be used in midfield where he has played occasionally for Manchester United.

Defender Rio Ferdinand is not in the squad, although Capello said that had nothing to do with him being Anton's brother, the Telegraph reported.

Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge will be in the squad but Wayne Rooney has been left out because he is due to miss the first three games of Euro 2012 through suspension. The FA said on Friday it would appeal to UEFA against the ban.

