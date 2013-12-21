Dec 21 Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay arrived for his side's Premier League game at Liverpool on Saturday (1245 GMT) despite media reports saying he had been told to resign or be sacked.

The Scot did not appear at his weekly news conference on Friday and his assistant David Kerslake stood in, infuriating journalists by refusing to discuss Mackay's position.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan's unorthodox running of the club has bemused fans of the promoted Welsh side, not least his decision to change the "Bluebirds" home shirts from blue to red.

The Malaysian tycoon complained at the start of the week that Mackay had overspent in the last transfer window and would not receive "a single penny" in January despite the manager wanting three new signings.

Cardiff have made a decent start to their first Premier League campaign and lie 15th.