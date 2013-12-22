LONDON Dec 22 Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay looks set to remain in his post for the "foreseeable future" after owner Vincent Tan agreed to dialogue, the club's chairman said on Sunday.

According to reports Mackay was told to resign or be sacked last week but said after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool that he had no intention of walking away having guided the Welsh club to the top flight for the first time in 51 years last term.

Controversial owner Tan was booed and heckled by Cardiff fans at Anfield, who held up banners saying "Tan out" and "We want our club back" while chanting their support for Mackay.

"As things stand Malky is in charge for the foreseeable future and will be until something else happens," Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman said in a club statement.

"The crisis for the time being is over. The emphasis as of today is for us to create space and dialogue."

Tan's unorthodox running of the club has angered fans of the Welsh side, with his decision to change the "Bluebirds" home shirts from blue to red the start of a series of flashpoints.

Cardiff are four points above the drop zone in 15th but the Malaysian tycoon complained last week that Mackay had overspent in the last transfer window and would not receive "a single penny" in January despite requests for three signings.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, a friend of Mackay, has said that Tan knows "nothing about football".

"If I had one wish for Boxing Day, it's that (the fans) don't hold up 'Tan Out' or 'Malky In' banners, but rather one that says 'Talk to each other'," Dalman added about Thursday's game at home to Southampton.

"If we wish to work towards a reconciliation, Vincent Tan has offered us that opportunity to move towards that. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't.

"What I do have is Vincent's word that if we don't succeed with our dialogue with Malky, I and the board will be handed the responsibility of going out and getting the manager we think is best to take the club forward."

Pundits have long bemoaned the actions of several new owners in English football, with Hull City fans at loggerheads over a move to change their name to Hull Tigers and Blackburn Rovers supporters aghast at the running of their club by Indian chicken processing firm Venky's. (Writing by Mark Meadows)