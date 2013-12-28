CARDIFF, Wales Dec 28 Cardiff City caretaker manager David Kerslake said he had no plans to enter the running for the permanent role after seeing his side squander a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kerslake, who took charge of the team following the controversial sacking of Malky Mackay by club owner Vincent Tan on Friday, watched his team ease into a 2-0 lead before Sunderland scored twice in the dying minutes to snatch a point.

"With all respect, I wouldn't be interested in this job. I love being a coach, that's where I see myself," Kerslake told reporters.

"I've been a coach now for pushing 10 years. I love what I do, I love being on the grass with the players so I'm happy doing that."

Kerslake and first-team coach Joe McBride were put in charge after Mackay was fired by Tan following weeks of speculation about his job.

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to be the club's preferred choice as manager, but Kerslake and McBride are expected to remain in charge for the game at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Cardiff moved two points above the relegation zone on 18, four ahead of bottom club Sunderland whose manager Gus Poyet was delighted with his side's fightback sealed by substitute Jack Colback's goal in final minute of stoppage time.

"It's going to be very difficult to see one of my teams giving up, that I can assure you," Poyet said.

"Character. Desire. We are not going to give up. To beat us you are going to have to be very good or you're going to have to fight hard, because we are going to fight to the end." (Editing by Ed Osmond)