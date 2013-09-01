Sept 1 Cardiff City have signed French defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes, the English Premier League club announced.

"The former France U21 international has put pen to paper on a four year deal and becomes (manager) Malky Mackay's seventh summer acquisition," the Welsh club said on their website(www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk) on Saturday.

The latest acquisition, for a fee of around 2.1 million pounds ($3.25 million), took Cardiff's summer spending past the 30 million pound ($46.48 million) mark, British media reported.

"He is a good defender, he is someone we have tracked over the last year in France," Mackay was quoted as saying by Daily Mail newspaper.

"He is someone who has pace, is aggressive and has good experience in the French top division, so he is someone we feel will be a good addition to our squad."

The 23-year-old completed his medical on Saturday morning ahead of the Cardiff's goalless draw against Everton which left them on four points from three games in their first season back in the English top flight after a 51 year absence.

