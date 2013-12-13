Dec 13 Premier League strugglers Cardiff need to cash in on their home advantage over the hectic festive period, according to manager Malky Mackay.

Two of the promoted side's three league wins have come at the Cardiff City Stadium and the Bluebirds are a point above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's match against West Bromwich Albion in the Welsh capital.

"It's difficult to pick up those away points in this league, its not an easy thing to do so it's something we look to," Mackay told a news conference on Friday.

"We're looking for a bit of momentum in trying to get as many points on the board as we can. Our stadium has been a real good place to play in terms of the atmosphere and environment - the pitch is excellent and our fans have been tremendous on every occasion so far this season."

With three of the next four games at home, Cardiff will be looking to build on the 2-2 draw with champions Manchester United in November and home wins over Manchester City and Swansea City.

The Bluebirds' most recent win came in the Welsh derby over a month ago and they have conceded nine goals in a five-match winless run since, not scoring in their last three, including a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace last weekend.

"We were all disappointed in our performance at the weekend but once we had had a conversation about it it was put to bed," Mackay said.

"The best thing to do was get a good week's training in.

"They (West Brom) are a team that have done well over the past two years under Steve Clarke, we know it's going to be a tough game but we're looking forward to it.

"They are experienced and have got seasoned professionals so I know its a good team that's coming to play against us."

