LONDON Aug 6 Norway striker John Carew has
joined English Championship (second division) club West Ham
United after being released by Aston Villa at the end of last
season.
Carew, who has scored 23 goals in 88 internationals, signed
after passing a medical on Saturday but will not be available
for West Ham's league opener at home to Cardiff City on Sunday.
The 31-year-old is West Ham's fifth signing since they were
relegated from the Premier League last season and follows the
arrival of Joey O'Brien, Abdoulaye Faye, Kevin Nolan and Matt
Taylor at Upton Park.
"I am looking forward to being part of a good team here that
will bring this great club back up to the Premier league again,"
he told the West Ham website (www.whufc.com).
Carew said he spoke to former team mates who had played
under West Ham's new manager Sam Allardyce and heard good things
about the former Bolton Wanderers' coach.
"He spoke well to me and I think he is a great manager and
I'm very happy to be playing for him and the club," said Carew.
The striker began his career at Rosenborg before spells with
Valencia, who he helped reach the 2001 Champions League final
and win the 2002 Spanish title, Olympique Lyon.
He joined Villa in January 2007 and scored 54 goals in 133
games for the Midlands club. He was on loan at Stoke City during
the second half od last season.
