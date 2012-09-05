LONDON, Sept 5 West Ham's on-loan striker Andy
Carroll has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring
injury, delivering a setback to the Premier League new boys as
well as the England team.
Carroll, who cost Liverpool a club-record 35 million pounds
($55.60 million) last year but was frozen by new Reds boss
Brendan Rodgers, joined the Hammers on a season-long loan last
week.
He fell awkwardly midway through the second half of his
debut match as West Ham beat Fulham, and was ruled out of
England's World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine this
month.
Local media reported on Wednesday that scans have now
revealed the hamstring injury is worse than expected and that
the 23-year-old will be out of action for up to a
month-and-a-half.
Liverpool boss Rodgers has been left missing firepower up
front after failing to secure a top-notch striker before the
transfer window closed on Friday, and said earlier this week he
would not have allowed Carroll to leave on loan had he known he
would be unable to strengthen his squad.
($1 = 0.6295 British pounds)
