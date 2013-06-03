LONDON, June 3 Former England winger Mark Chamberlain missed his son Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal against Brazil at the Maracana stadium on Sunday because he fell asleep during the friendly.

"I didn't see it. I was dropping his mother off at the airport at 6 a.m. this morning so I fell asleep," he told BBC radio after the match.

"I've had loads of texts saying it was a fantastic goal," added Chamberlain, who played for England when they won in Brazil in 1984.

Arsenal teenager Oxlade-Chamberlain equalised for England in the 67th minute, only five minutes after he had come on as a substitute, in what ended as a 2-2 draw.

"Did he fall asleep? That sounds like him," the player said on being told about his father's dozing off. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)