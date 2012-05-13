Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 13 English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:
Champions Runners-up
1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United
1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United
1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United
1949-50 - Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers
1950-51 - Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
1951-52 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1952-53 - Arsenal Preston North End
1953-54 - Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion
1954-55 - Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers
1955-56 - Manchester United Blackpool
1956-57 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1957-58 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End
1958-59 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United
1959-60 - Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960-61 - Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday
1961-62 - Ipswich Town Burnley
1962-63 - Everton Tottenham Hotspur
1963-64 - Liverpool Manchester United
1964-65 - Manchester United Leeds United
1965-66 - Liverpool Leeds United
1966-67 - Manchester United Nottingham Forest
1967-68 - Manchester City Manchester United
1968-69 - Leeds United Liverpool
1969-70 - Everton Leeds United
1970-71 - Arsenal Leeds United
1971-72 - Derby County Leeds United
1972-73 - Liverpool Arsenal
1973-74 - Leeds United Liverpool
1974-75 - Derby County Liverpool
1975-76 - Liverpool Queens Park Rangers
1976-77 - Liverpool Manchester City
1977-78 - Nottingham Forest Liverpool
1978-79 - Liverpool Nottingham Forest
1979-80 - Liverpool Manchester United
1980-81 - Aston Villa Ipswich Town
1981-82 - Liverpool Ipswich Town
1982-83 - Liverpool Watford
1983-84 - Liverpool Southampton
1984-85 - Everton Liverpool
1985-86 - Liverpool Everton
1986-87 - Everton Liverpool
1987-88 - Liverpool Manchester United
1988-89 - Arsenal Liverpool
1989-90 - Liverpool Aston Villa
1990-91 - Arsenal Liverpool
1991-92 - Leeds United Manchester United
1992-93 - Manchester United Aston Villa
1993-94 - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers
1994-95 - Blackburn Rovers Manchester United
1995-96 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1996-97 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1997-98 - Arsenal Manchester United
1998-99 - Manchester United Arsenal
1999-00 - Manchester United Arsenal
2000-01 - Manchester United Arsenal
2001-02 - Arsenal Liverpool
2002-03 - Manchester United Arsenal
2003-04 - Arsenal Chelsea
2004-05 - Chelsea Arsenal
2005-06 - Chelsea Manchester United
2006-07 - Manchester United Chelsea
2007-08 - Manchester United Chelsea
2008-09 - Manchester United Liverpool
2009-10 - Chelsea Manchester United
2010-11 - Manchester United Chelsea
2011-12 - Manchester City Manchester United
* Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title:
19 - Manchester United
18 - Liverpool
13 - Arsenal
9 - Everton
7 - Aston Villa, Sunderland
5 - Newcastle United
4 - Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday
3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City
2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County
1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town
- - - -
