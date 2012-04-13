April 13 Substitute Adam Le Fondre struck two
late goals as Reading took a giant stride towards promotion back
to the English Premier League by beating Championship (second
division) title rivals Southampton 3-1 away on Friday.
Southampton, who started the day top of the table thanks to
a superior goal difference to Reading, went behind when Jason
Roberts headed in a cross from Jimmy Kebe after 19 minutes.
Prolific striker Rickie Lambert equalised for the home team
three minutes into the second half with his 27th league goal of
the season.
Le Fondre came on midway through the second period and he
put Reading in front with 18 minutes to go following more good
work from Kebe.
The visitors made sure of victory in stoppage time when Le
Fondre took advantage of a defensive error and rounded the
keeper to grab his second goal of the night.
Reading, relegated from the Premier League in 2008, have 85
points with three matches left to play.
Southampton (82 points) are second while West Ham United
(76), who now have a game in hand, are third.
The top two go up automatically and the next four teams go
through to the promotion playoffs.
Top of the table:
* Automatic promotion
X Playoff position
Team P GD Pts
* 1 Reading 43 29 85
* 2 Southampton 43 34 82
x 3 West Ham United 42 25 76
x 4 Birmingham City 42 25 70
x 5 Blackpool Rovers 42 15 67
x 6 Cardiff City 42 9 65
Remaining matches:
April 17 Peterborough Utd v SOUTHAMPTON
April 21 Middlesbrough v SOUTHAMPTON
April 28 SOUTHAMPTON v Coventry City
April 17 READING v Nottingham Forest
April 21 READING v Crystal Palace
April 28 Birmingham City v READING
April 14 WEST HAM v Brighton
April 17 Bristol City v WEST HAM
April 23 Leicester v WEST HAM
April 28 WEST HAM v Hull City
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)