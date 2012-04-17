(Adds details)
LONDON, April 17 Reading capped a remarkable run
of form by securing promotion back to the Premier League on
Tuesday after a 1-0 victory at home to Nottingham Forest
guaranteed a top-two finish in the Championship (second
division).
Reading, who have taken 46 points from a possible 51 over
their last 17 games, return to the top-flight four seasons after
losing their place in 2008.
Fans flooded on to the pitch in celebration after a victory
at the Madjeski stadium that moved Reading, beaten by Swansea in
last season's playoff final, on to 88 points from 44 matches,
three ahead of nearest pursuers Southampton who won 3-1 at
Peterborough.
"I'm delighted and It's a great night for us. It was a tough
game tonight," Reading manager Brian McDermott told BBC radio.
"I couldn't see too much good in losing that playoff final
at Wembley last year but perhaps this is meant to be. I'm not
even bothered about the Premier League tonight, I'm just
concerned about the players and staff. It's a night for the
fans."
Southampton are poised to join Reading in gaining automatic
promotion. The south coast club have a five-point advantage over
West Ham United, who could only draw 1-1 at Bristol City on
Tuesday, with two matches remaining.
The top two go up automatically and the next four teams go
through to the promotion playoffs.
Mikele Leigertwood's late goal gave Reading victory over
Forest who could at least take some consolation in defeat.
Results elsewhere meant former European champions Forest, in
19th place on 47 points, cannot be relegated.
Portsmouth (40 points), Coventry City (40) and already
relegated Doncaster Rovers (33) occupy the bottom three places.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)