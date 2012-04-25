By Keith Weir
LONDON, April 25 Clubs in the second tier of
English soccer have adopted rules designed to curb spiralling
losses that threaten the survival of many teams outside the
elite Premier League.
The rules, announced on Tuesday, will apply in the 24-team
Championship (second division) and have been modelled on the
Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations introduced by European
soccer's ruling body UEFA to clean up finances for top clubs.
Clubs that run up big losses to help win promotion to the
Premier League will be fined in the most eye-catching measure.
"The issue we are addressing is how to keep our football
clubs alive," said Greg Clarke, chairman of the Football League.
The 72 clubs below the Premier League had debts of nearly
one billion pounds ($1.6 billion) and three or four faced
extinction in coming seasons if nothing was done, Clarke said.
Portsmouth, relegated last week to the third tier of English
soccer, have an uncertain future after going into administration
two months ago. Portsmouth won the FA Cup in 2008 and were in
the Premier League until 2010.
Clarke refused to comment on the Portsmouth situation but
said that few people wanted to buy clubs when debts were so high
and revenues squeezed by an economic recession in Britain.
"The biggest problem at the moment is digging up people who
want to own football clubs," he said.
Under the plans, Championship clubs will have to cut their
losses to a maximum of 2 million pounds by 2015-16, with
additional shareholder investment capped at 3 million pounds.
A Championship club that breaks the rules and wins promotion
faces a financial penalty on the excess loss. This "Fair Play
Tax" will be applied on a sliding scale, rising to 100 percent
on anything over 10 million pounds.
Clarke said he was in talks with the Premier League to
ensure the sanctions were applied from the 2014/15 season.
The success of the Premier League over the last two decades
has created a gulf between the richest clubs and the rest of
English soccer.
Football League clubs will suffer a 26 percent reduction in
income from television rights when a new deal kicks in from next
season.
All but three of the Championship clubs backed the measures.
"The vast majority of clubs are lined up to change their
behaviour," said Derby County chief executive Tom Glick.
($1 = 0.6192 British pounds)
