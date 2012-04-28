LONDON, April 28 Southampton returned to the
Premier League after a seven year absence when they beat
Coventry City 4-0 on Saturday to clinch second place in the
Championship (second division) and take the remaining automatic
promotion spot.
West Ham United, who could have pipped Southampton if
results had gone their way, finished third after beating Hull
City 2-1 at Upton Park and will take part in the playoffs along
with Birmingham City, Blackpool and Cardiff City.
Champions Reading, who clinched the title last week, lost
2-0 at Birmingham.
West Ham will now meet Cardiff in one semi-final playoff,
while Blackpool will play Birmingham in the other. Those games
are decided over two legs with the final at Wembley on May 19.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)