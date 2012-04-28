(adds details, quotes)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 28 Southampton returned to the
Premier League after a seven year absence when they beat
Coventry City 4-0 on Saturday to clinch second place in the
Championship (second division) and back-to-back promotions.
West Ham United, who could have pipped Southampton if
results had gone their way, finished third after beating Hull
City 2-1 at Upton Park and will take part in the playoffs along
with Birmingham City, Blackpool and Cardiff City.
Champions Reading, who clinched the title last week, lost
2-0 at Birmingham but finished top with 89 points from their 46
games. Southampton, who took the remaining automatic promotion
spot, ended with 88 points and West Ham 86.
West Ham will now meet Cardiff in one semi-final playoff,
while Blackpool will play Birmingham in the other. Those games
are decided over two legs with the final at Wembley on May 19.
Southampton, relegated from the Premier League in 2005 and
then to the third tier of English football in 2009 after going
into administration, were never going to lose their chance of a
second successive promotion after taking an early 2-0 lead
against relegated Coventry with goals from Billy Sharp and Jose
Fonte.
Further strikes from Jos Hooiveld and Adam Lallana made sure
of three points and Saints manager Nigel Adkins told the BBC: "A
lot of people have put a lot of hard work in here - the players
deserve all the plaudits they'll get as everyone at this club
has worked their socks off since I've been here.
"Southampton are back in the Premier League, and I'm a happy
man - I'm proud and honoured."
The mood at Upton park was subdued as news of Saints' early
goals filtered through to the crowd, although West Ham did duly
win with two goals from former England striker Carlton Cole.
Manager Sam Allardyce identified his team's shortcomings as
they failed to clinch automatic promotion back to the Premier
League after relegation last season.
"We dropped too many points with draws at home," he told Sky
Sports. "But we were a bit unlucky as in the last four or five
seasons 86 points was enough to win automatic promotion."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)