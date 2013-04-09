Soccer-Manchester United earn 1-1 draw on threadbare pitch at Rostov
ZURICH, March 9 Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.
LONDON, April 9 Championship (second division) leaders Cardiff City conceded a dramatic late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to relegation-threatened Barnsley on Tuesday.
Stephen Foster scored with a deflected shot that trickled over the line in injury time to cancel out Ben Turner's 59th minute opener and earn a valuable point for the visitors who are battling to stay in the division.
Cardiff, who are six points clear of second-placed Hull City and remain on course for promotion to the Premier League, also hit the post through Craig Bellamy. Barnsley are sixth from bottom and two points clear of the drop zone.
FA Cup semi-finalists Millwall were also rocked by a late sucker-punch, losing 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday after Chris Maguire scored a 90th-minute winner.
Millwall, who face Premier League Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, opened the scoring through Nadjim Abdou after 63 seconds before Miguel Llera equalised five minutes before the break.
Wednesday are 14th in the 24-team standings and Millwall 16th. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 9 Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.
LONDON, March 9 The United States would have to grant entry to players, officials and fans from any country that qualified if it won the right to host the 2026 World Cup finals, soccer body FIFA said on Thursday.