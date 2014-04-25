April 25 Brighton & Hove Albion leapfrogged Reading into the Championship (second tier) promotion playoff places with a 2-0 home win over Yeovil Town that relegated the visitors to League 1 on Friday. Kazenga LuaLua put Brighton in front with 13 minutes to go when his centre from the left wing went into the net after somehow eluding goalkeeper Marek Stech. Jesse Lingard added the second goal in stoppage time after pouncing on a pass from Solly March. Champions Leicester City and second-placed Burnley have already secured automatic promotion to the Premier League. Derby County, Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Brighton now occupy the four playoff positions. Brighton have only one match left to play. Reading are two points adrift in seventh place with a game in hand. Yeovil are marooned at the bottom of the table on 37 points with no hope of reaching safety. STANDINGS P W D L F A PTS 1. Leicester 44 29 9 6 80 43 96 2. Burnley 44 25 14 5 69 35 89 3. Derby 44 24 9 11 79 49 81 4. QPR 44 22 10 12 56 41 76 5. Wigan 43 20 10 13 57 42 70 6. Brighton 45 18 15 12 53 39 69 (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)