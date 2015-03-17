LONDON, March 17 Norwich City snatched a 2-2 draw in the eighth minute of stoppage time at Huddersfield Town, who had James Vaughan sent off for celebrating what he thought was a last-gasp winner, in the English Championship on Tuesday.

Watford won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic while Middlesbrough beat Derby County 1-0 to keep both clubs locked together at the top of England's congested second-tier standings on 72 points from 38 games, with Norwich in fourth spot on 67.

Third-placed Bournemouth have 70 points after a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City while Brentford stayed sixth, in the final promotion playoff place, after a 3-2 win at Blackburn Rovers.

But nothing could match the final moments at Huddersfield for late drama, with the Norwich equaliser arriving after Vaughan had received a second booking for taking his shirt off having put the hosts 2-1 ahead six minutes into stoppage time.

It was left to Norwich substitute Jamar Loza to rub salt in the wounds by stabbing home from close range to claim a point.

Troy Deeney's two goals gave Watford a victory that kept them ahead of Middlesbrough on goal difference as the battle for a money-spinning spot in the Premier League gathers pace, with seven points separating the top six.

Middlesbrough's Patrick Bamford, who had a successful loan spell with Derby last season, netted the winner at Pride Park by rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home from an acute angle, to leave the home side five points off top spot in fifth.

Bournemouth looked like keeping pace with the leaders when they went ahead through Harry Arter, who rifled home from 25 metres after 16 minutes, but Cardiff's Bruno Ecuele Manga headed in from a corner just after the hour to level.

Andre Gray grabbed a scrambled winner for Brentford in the 84th at Blackburn to keep them among the promotion places, a point clear of Ipswich Town who won 1-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers with a late goal from Jay Tabb. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)