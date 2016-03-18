March 18 Middlesbrough's David Nugent scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 home win over English Championship promotion rivals Hull City on Friday and go second in the table as the congested scrap to reach the Premier League intensifies.

A match that pitted the two meanest defences in England's second tier against each other was destined to be a cagey affair and so it proved until the 91st minute when substitute Nugent met Albert Adomah's cross and steered his header into the net.

Middlesbrough, who last played in the top flight in 2009, are four points behind leaders Burnley, who host mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Hull, who were relegated last season, stay fourth, eight points off the top.

Third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion are six points behind Bunrley on 68 before their match at lowly MK Dons on Saturday.

It had been a match of few opportunities at The Riverside, with Boro's Cristhian Stuani having the best chance of the first half when his header was cleared off the line.

The incentive of reaching the Premier League has been magnified by a record-breaking three-year 5.1 billion pounds ($7.33 billion) broadcast deal that offers England's top flight clubs more television revenue than ever from next season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)