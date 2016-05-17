LONDON May 17 Hull City will face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final after surviving a huge scare in a 2-0 home loss to Derby County in their semi-final second leg on Tuesday which left them with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Steve Bruce's Hull side conceded two first-half goals but hung on to secure a place in the May 28 final at Wembley, which will bring a money-spinning spot in the Premier League worth up to 170 million pounds ($245.8 million) for the winners.

Derby opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Johnny Russell poked home from close range after his first effort was blocked following Chris Martin's downward header at the far post from Cyrus Christie's right-wing cross.

The visitors made it 2-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate, in the 36th when the unlucky Andrew Robertson put through his own goal from close range after a low left-wing cross from Andreas Weimann was diverted by defender Curtis Davies.

But despite some nervy moments for Hull, whose fans were left biting their nails as the clock ran down, they managed to hold on to their narrow advantage to book a place in the final.

Hull finished fourth in the table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Derby, and will play in an all-Yorkshire final against a Wednesday side who completed a 3-1 aggregate victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

($1 = 0.6917 pounds)