Soccer-Europa League last 16 draw
Feb 24 Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League:
LONDON May 3 West Ham United took another step towards returning to the Premier League at the first attempt when Jack Collison scored twice in a 2-0 win at Cardiff City in their Championship (second division) playoff semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Collison headed in after his first effort was saved on nine minutes and his deflected effort from outside the box made it 2-0 four minutes before the break.
Blackpool and Birmingham City, who like West Ham both went down from the Premier League last season, meet in their semi-final first leg on Friday.
West Ham missed out to Reading and Southampton on automatic promotion but will be confident of making the May 19 final at Wembley when they welcome Cardiff to London for the second leg on Monday.
Cardiff, who started Thursday's game brightly before fading and then enjoying a late period of pressure, have a poor record in the playoffs. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 24 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
LONDON, Feb 24 Leicester City's owners had hit the panic button when they sacked title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, former player Gary Lineker said on Friday as English football reacted to news of the Italian's stunning fall from grace.