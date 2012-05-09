May 9 Blackpool thwarted a late rally by Birmingham City in a Championship (second division) playoff on Wednesday, drawing 2-2 to clinch a 3-2 aggregate victory and set up a high-stakes final with West Ham United.

Goals either side of halftime by Steven Dobbie and Matt Phillips put the visitors 2-0 up in the semi-final second leg but Birmingham refused to be beaten and fought back through Nikola Zigic and Curtis Davies.

Davies ensured a nerve-jangling finish when his powerful header in the 73rd minute made up for his own goal in the first leg but Ian Holloway's Blackpool, relegated from the Premier League last year, just managed to squeeze through.

Blackpool now meet West Ham, who also went down last season, at Wembley on May 19 for a place in the Premier League in a match known as the 'richest game in football' because the financial rewards for promotion are enormous. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)