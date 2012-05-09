* Birmingham's late fightback in vain
* Blackpool to meet West Ham at Wembley
May 9 Blackpool thwarted a late rally by
Birmingham City in a Championship (second division) playoff on
Wednesday, drawing 2-2 to clinch a 3-2 aggregate victory and set
up a high-stakes final with West Ham United next week.
Goals either side of halftime by Steven Dobbie and Matt
Phillips put the visitors 2-0 up in the semi-final second leg
but Birmingham refused to be beaten on the night and fought back
through Nikola Zigic and Curtis Davies.
Defender Davies ensured a nerve-jangling finish when his
powerful close-range header in the 73rd minute made up for his
own goal in the first leg.
"I'm so proud of my players," Blackpool manager Ian Holloway
told Sky Sports. "That was a fantastic fightback by Birmingham
and it was all so exciting that I had to ask someone what the
score was.
"It's all over now though. We did it and we are going to
Wembley."
West Ham, relegated last season along with Blackpool and
Birmingham, take on Holloway's team at Wembley on May 19 for a
place in the Premier League in a tussle known as the 'richest
club match in football' because the financial rewards for
promotion are enormous.
"This has been a real tough day for us," said Birmingham
manager Chris Hughton. "I've just walked away from a devastated
dressing room - we all feel that way because it's been a long,
hard season.
"We've had lots of ups and downs, lots of emotion, and it
makes it even tougher when you get so close to reaching the
final and miss out."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)