LONDON, April 11 Darren Bent's goal deep into stoppage-time rescued a point for Derby County in a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League hopefuls Brentford at the iPro Stadium on Saturday.

Bent latched on to Jeff Hendrick's pass to fire home and earn an undeserved but crucial point for a lacklustre Derby side who were second best throughout.

Brentford opened the scoring in the 28th minute thanks to a fine curling strike by on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Brentford continued to dictate possession in the second half and carved out a plethora of chances but were wasteful in front of goal and were left to rue the spurned opportunities after Bent's late intervention.

Fifth-placed Derby, who lost in last season's Championship playoff final, are on 72 points but have now won just one of their last nine league fixtures.

Brentford, bidding for successive promotions, are one point and one place behind.

Later on Saturday second-placed Norwich visit Bolton, Watford travel to Millwall, Middlesbrough host Rotherham, Wolves face Birmingham and Ipswich play relegated Blackpool.

Leaders Bournemouth beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)