LONDON, April 11 Norwich City and Watford climbed to within one point of Championship leaders Bournemouth with victories over Bolton Wanderers and Millwall as the battle for promotion to the Premier League intensified on Saturday.

Gary Hooper's 93rd-minute goal clinched a 2-1 win and a fourth successive victory which lifted Norwich to within touching distance of Bournemouth who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Friday.

Matej Vydra and Adlene Guedioura scored in each half as free-scoring Watford, who boast the league's second most lethal attack, won 2-0 at Millwall to remain level on 79 points with Norwich whom they trail on goal difference.

Middlesbrough are a point adrift in fourth after they completed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rotherham thanks to goals from Lee Tomlin and forward Patrick Bamford -- on loan from Chelsea.

Darren Bent's goal deep into stoppage-time rescued a point for Derby County, in fifth with 72 points, in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, one point and two places adrift in seventh.

Bent poked home to cancel out on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alex Pritchard's fine curling effort for Brentford, who are bidding for successive promotions.

Ipswich are sixth on 71 points after Freddie Sears' brace earned them a 3-2 victory in a topsy-turvy game against relegated Blackpool.

Eighth-placed Wolves are level on points with Brentford and Wolves after they lost 2-1 to Birmingham City despite Benik Afobe's 30th goal in all competitions this campaign.

Four games remain in the Championship season with the top two sides promoted automatically to the Premier League and the next four teams going into playoffs for the remaining place in the top flight. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)