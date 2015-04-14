LONDON, April 14 Bournemouth kept their noses ahead in the gripping race for promotion to the English Premier League as the Championship pace-setters all won on Tuesday.

Callum Wilson's early strike proved enough to give Bournemouth a 1-0 win at Reading but Norwich City stayed a point behind the leaders with a 2-0 victory at Leeds United.

Middlesbrough beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to stay a point back in third and Derby County crushed relegated Blackpool 4-0 to keep up the pressure in fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Watford who travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

With three games left the teams finishing first and second will gain automatic promotion to the riches of the Premier League and the next four sides will play off for the remaining place in the top flight.

Ipswich Town are a point behind Derby in sixth after beating Cardiff City 3-1 but Brentford's hopes of a second successive promotion took a hit when they lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The west London club are seventh, three points behind Ipswich and level with Wolves.

Norwich missed a golden chance to lead at Leeds when Graham Dorrans spurned a first-half penalty but the Scottish midfielder made amends by scoring a late second to seal the win after Jonny Howson had put the East Anglia side ahead.

Middlesbrough, who visit Norwich on Friday, roared out of the blocks with early goals by Jelle Vossen and Patrick Bamford against Wolves but Bakary Sako pulled one back soon after halftime to make the hosts sweat for their win.

Bournemouth, seeking to reach the top flight for the first time in their history, struck early at Reading but the hosts battled hard and the leaders' goalkeeper Artur Boruc was booked for time-wasting before they held on for another vital victory.

League one (third tier) leaders Bristol City thrashed Bradford City 6-0 to guarantee their return to the second tier of English football after a two-year absence.

