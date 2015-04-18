* Leaders Watford defeat Birmingham 1-0

LONDON, April 18 Watford beat Birmingham City 1-0 to top the Championship table on Saturday after another gripping round of matches in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

With two games remaining Bournemouth looked to be heading back to the top after coming from 1-0 down to lead Sheffield Wednesday but Chris Maguire's penalty five minutes into stoppage time earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth are a point behind Watford in second place, level with Middlesbrough who beat fourth-placed Norwich City 1-0 on Friday.

Derby are six points adrift of Norwich in fifth after an extraordinary 4-4 draw at Huddersfield Town with Ipswich Town in sixth, a point further back, after they drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The top two teams go up to the Premier League and the next four enter playoffs to decide the final promotion place.

Home side Watford had to wait until the 56th minute to break down Birmingham, defender Craig Cathcart volleying home the winner.

Bournemouth fell behind to Kieran Lee's first-half goal for Wednesday but Yann Kermorgant headed the equaliser and the hosts, who had defender Simon Francis sent off, looked to have sealed victory when Matt Ritchie lashed home six minutes from time.

But Atdhe Nuhiu was fouled by Adam Smith and Maguire tucked the penalty into the bottom corner to stun Bournemouth, who are bidding to reach the top flight for the first time.

Tom Ince scored twice for Derby and salvaged a point with a late equaliser in a thrilling game at Huddersfield.

The hosts led 3-1 at halftime but Derby fought back to 3-3 before Nahki Wells restored Huddersfield's lead, only for Ince to level again 11 minutes time to leave the long-time Championship leaders needing one more win to guarantee a playoff place.

Brentford drew 2-2 at home to Bolton Wanderers and stayed seventh, three points behind Ipswich and level with Wolves in eighth.

Wigan Athletic, FA Cup winners in 2013, beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 to retain a slim chance of avoiding relegation. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)