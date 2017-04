LONDON, April 27 Bournemouth, who nearly went out of existence in 2009, effectively sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their 116-year history after a 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Monday.

With one match remaining, Bournemouth have a superior goal difference that makes it virtually impossible for the south-coast club to be overtaken by Middlesbrough for the second automatic promotion place. Watford were promoted from the Championship on Saturday. (editing by Justin Palmer)