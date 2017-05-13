Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON May 13 Neither Fulham nor Reading were able to strike an early advantage in the race for promotion to the Premier League as they drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Saturday.
Against the run of play, Jordan Obita fired Reading ahead from a difficult angle in the 53rd minute but Fulham's Tom Cairney deservedly headed the hosts level 12 minutes later.
Reading's Paul McShane was shown a straight red card for a wild challenge in the 80th minute but Fulham could not make use of their numerical advantage in the closing stages.
Sheffield Wednesday travel to Huddersfield Town for the second semi-final on Sunday ahead of the second legs in midweek. (Reporting By Tom Hayward,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.