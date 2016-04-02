LONDON, April 2 Burnley's Michael Keane scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in a controversial finale to their top-of-the-table clash at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, allowing the Championship leaders to escape with a deserved 2-2 draw.

Keane's crucial goal came just moments after he had another headed effort ruled out despite the ball having been shown to have crossed the line.

The draw kept Burnley in pole position in the race towards the Premier League as they lie three points clear of Middlesbrough who beat Queen's Park Rangers 3-2 on Friday.

The late goal meant Brighton missed the opportunity of going second and they lie a point adrift of Middlesbrough.

A delighted Keane told Sky Sports: "It's justice really after the first header was ruled out. We are top of the table with seven games left -- but there is a long way to go."

The drama unfolded after Dale Stephens had put Brighton ahead in the 30th minute, only for Andre Gray to respond with his 23rd goal of the season three minutes later.

Anthony Knockaert's shot restored Albion's lead before all the drama centred on Keane.

Burnley were on the verge of losing their first league game of the year when Keane's header from a corner was ruled out despite television replays showing that it had crossed the line.

The Clarets, on course to bounce straight back into the Premier League after relegation last season, were not to be denied, however, and Keane headed home from another 93rd-minute corner from Matthew Taylor.