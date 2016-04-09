April 9 Burnley maintained their push to bounce straight back into the Premier League with a crucial and occasionally unconvincing 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Championship leaders were indebted to a goal in the opening minute from Scott Arfield, who struck with the first shot of the match low and hard into the far corner of the net after a lay-off from Andre Grey.

Yet it was far from plain sailing afterwards for Burnley, as the visitors hit back strongly and, in the second half, came perilously close to scoring twice with headers from Chris Wood.

Yet Sean Dyche's side, relegated from the top flight last season, were relieved to hold on and stretch their unbeaten league run to 18 games.

It also pushes Burnley's lead in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League to four points over Middlesbrough, who were playing later on Saturday against Preston North End. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)