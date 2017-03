LONDON, April 21 Burnley secured a return to the Premier League on Monday when a 2-0 home victory over Wigan Athletic sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.

Burnley spent one season in the top-flight in 2009-10 before being relegated.

The Clarets will join Leicester City in the Premier League next season with City, who have a four-point lead, set to go up as champions. (Reporting by Justin Palmer,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)