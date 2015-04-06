LONDON, April 6 Watford climbed to the top of the English Championship (second tier) with a deserved 2-0 win over title rivals Middlesbrough in the early kickoff on Monday.

Watford moved a point ahead of Boro in the standings thanks to goals by Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo.

After a quiet opening half hour at Vicarage Road Watford made the breakthrough after 36 minutes through striker Deeney who scored his 20th league goal of the season.

Veteran Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Woodgate was caught out by high ball and Deeney had time and space to take an excellent touch before shooting through the legs of goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.

The hosts sealed victory after 64 minutes when man of the match Ighalo sent a powerful drive from the edge of the box past the flailing hand of Konstantopoulos.

Third-placed Bournemouth host Birmingham City and Norwich City, in fourth, entertain Sheffield Wednesday later on Monday.

(Reporting by Douglas Beattie, editing by Ed Osmond)