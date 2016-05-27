May 27 Manager Carlos Carvalhal has said he signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday before their Championship playoff final against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

Carvalhal, who took over from Stuart Gray in 2015, led the side to a sixth-place finish, and he will hope to guide the Owls to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

Wednesday moved a step closer to the Premier League with a 3-1 aggregate win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the playoff semi-final earlier this month.

"I signed for another three years here. I didn't want to sign for that long - I wanted one year - but the chairman wanted three," Carvalhal told British media.

"If this happens (staying), I'm happy. Being happy is the people around you enjoying what you are doing. If they are, I can stay here 10 years."

With a new Premier League television deal kicking in next season, promotion to the top flight could be worth up to 170 million pounds ($249.27 million) for the winners of the Championship playoff final.

