LONDON Oct 3 Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur put
their intense on-field rivalry to one side on Monday by taking
the unusual step of issuing a joint statement condemning the
chants of some of their supporters at Sunday's north London
derby at White Hart Lane.
Arsenal fans were offensive towards their former striker
Emmanuel Adebayor who now plays for Spurs, mocking the gun
attack on his Togo team bus during last year's African Nations
Cup tournament in Angola which left three members of the Togo
party dead.
The Arsenal fans chanted: "It should have been you, it
should have been you, killed in Angola, it should have been
you."
Spurs fans targeted Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with their
own offensive insult as they have done for much of the last
decade.
Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was scathing of the Arsenal
fans afterwards, describing the chants at Adebayor as
"disgusting" and Spurs confirmed on Monday that several fans
from the home and away sections of the crowd were ejected during
the game.
"How do you chant something like that. You can't be right
mentally. There were kids up there," Redknapp said.
Wenger said he had heard the chants and added: "We respect
everybody and want to be respected too."
The statement, issued on their websites read: "Both clubs
were extremely disappointed to hear the chants from supporters
at yesterday's game.
"Neither club tolerates foul language, racist chanting,
homophobic chanting or any anti-social behaviour from its
supporters.
"We shall be working closely with each other to identify the
individuals involved."
A Tottenham spokesman said Spurs, in line with club policy,
would ban for life any fan found guilty of offensive chanting
during the match which they won 2-1.
Despite Monday's united front, it was not all harmonious
between the clubs immediately after Spurs' victory.
Tottenham's assistant coach Clive Allen described Wenger as
"two-bob" -- a derogatory put down -- for refusing to shake his
hand after the final whistle.
Wenger replied: "Nothing happened. I shook hands with Harry
and (assistant) Kevin Bond. How many hands do I have to shake?"
