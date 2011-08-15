LONDON Aug 15 Newcastle United and Arsenal were
charged by the FA on Monday for failing to control their players
during their bad-tempered goalless draw in the opening Premier
League match of the season at St James' Park on Saturday.
Arsenal's new striker Gervinho was sent off on his debut for
striking Newcastle's Joey Barton, while their midfielder Alex
Song could face sanctions after being charged with violent
conduct after stamping on Barton in an incident which was missed
by referee Peter Walton.
Both clubs reported the news on their websites and have
until Aug.18 to appeal against the charges.
Arsenal have already said they will appeal Gervinho's
sending off.
In a statement the FA said: "Both clubs have been charged
following a mass confrontation of players following an incident
in which Arsenal's Gervinho was shown a red card in the 75th
minute."
There was a mass confrontation of players following the
incident with Newcastle's players claiming Gervinho dived to try
and gain a penalty.
Following Gervinho's dismissal Arsenal lodged a claim that
the standard punishment of a three-match suspension was
excessive.
Both clubs have until 1600 (1500GMT) on Thursday to respond
to the charges. Song must reply by 1800 (1700GMT) on Tuesday.
Barton was shown a yellow card for his part in the
confrontation.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Dave Thompson)