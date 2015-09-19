LONDON, Sept 19 Arsenal had two players sent off when they lost an ill-tempered derby 2-0 to Chelsea on Saturday as the champions pulled out of their early-season slump with their first Premier League win for almost a month.

Chelsea's 20-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma headed the first after 53 minutes of a fractious game before an Eden Hazard shot deflected off Calum Chambers in stoppage time to make it 2-0.

Arsenal defender Gabriel was red carded for kicking out at Diego Costa just before halftime and Santi Cazorla was dismissed with a second booking for sliding in on former Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas after 79 minutes.

The result lifted Chelsea from 17th into mid-table while Arsenal stayed fourth, at least until Saturday's later matches.

