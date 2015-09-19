LONDON, Sept 19 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho renewed his war of words with Arsenal's Arsene Wenger after the reigning champions defeated their north London rivals 2-0 to kick-start their spluttering season on Saturday.

In an outburst that underscores the animosity between two of English football's top coaches, Mourinho reacted testily to complaints by Wenger that Chelsea striker Diego Costa should have been sent off when Arsenal defender Gabriel was shown a red card at the end of the first half.

Arsenal ended the with nine men on the field after Santi Cazorla was sent off for a second yellow when he fouled Cesc Fabregas 11 minutes from time.

"I've played against Arsenal I don't know 12, 15, maybe 18 times... And only once he didn't moan," the Portuguese coach said, referring to Arsenal's victory over Chelsea in the pre-season Community Shield game in August.

"And on that day we lost the game, we lost a cup, it was not good for us. We behaved in a fantastic way, no excuses, no crying, not moaning," he said. "I have to cope with my defeats. Tonight he has to cope with his defeat."

Mourinho, who has not lost to Wenger in 11 encounters in the Premier League, said Arsenal had lost their heads in the intensity of the London derby.

"Every derby, you don't win without emotional control," he said, adding he'd always passed that message to his players when coaching in Spain, Italy and Portugal as well as England ahead of matches against title rivals.

Mourinho gave his backing to Costa when asked whether the Spain striker should have been more severely punished after he put his hands in the face of Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, sparking a fracas that ended with Gabriel's dismissal.

"If you want to speak about Diego Costa with me, it's just to say he played like he has to play and that's why you have full stadiums, you sell to television around the world for millions and millions because the game has to be played like that," Mourinho said.

(Writing by William Schomberg)