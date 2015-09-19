LONDON, Sept 19 John Terry's disrupted start to the season continued on Saturday when Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho left him out of the starting lineup for their Premier League derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

It was the first time Mourinho had not picked the 34-year-old club captain for a league match when he was fully fit and he explained his absence was for "tactical reasons".

Mourinho told BT Sport before kickoff: "John Terry is a tactical decision. I have three central defenders and I trust them all the same. I have tried reading the opponent and what they can bring."

Terry played in every minute in the Premier League as Chelsea won the title last season, but he was substituted at halftime when Chelsea lost 3-0 at Manchester City a month ago, before being sent off in the next match against West Bromwich Albion which led to his suspension for the home defeat by Crystal Palace on Aug. 29.

He returned for last week's 3-1 defeat at Everton but was an unused substitute in Wednesday's Champions League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv which Chelsea won 4-0.

