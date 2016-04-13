April 13 Chelsea will be fighting on all fronts next season and will look to win their remaining Premier League games as a disappointing campaign for the champions nears its end, defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said.

Despite losing just once in their last 16 league games, Chelsea's early season form under former manager Jose Mourinho, which saw them lose nine games and dwell dangerously close to relegation has cost them dearly.

The Blues, who have already exited both European and domestic tournaments, are 10th in the table with just six games left, and Azpilicueta felt a club of Chelsea's stature should not be languishing in such a position.

"We have Premier League games to win and our motivation is to finish as high up the table as possible because for Chelsea it's not enough to be fighting in mid-table," the Spain international told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"We haven't won any trophies this season but we want to win as many games as we can and prepare to lift trophies again next season.

"I think we will improve and for Chelsea the only target is to win. For the big clubs, if you have one bad season where you don't win trophies, you have to bounce back. We are in a big club here and we have to fight again for trophies next season."

Chelsea host fourth-placed Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)