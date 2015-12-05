LONDON Dec 5 Glenn Murray's late winner at Premier League champions Chelsea secured the "biggest result" in Bournemouth's history on Saturday, according to manager Eddie Howe.

The 32-year-old journeyman striker had only been on the pitch for 90 seconds having replaced Joshua King, but was on hand to head in from close range in the 82nd minute after Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois had flapped at a corner.

Chelsea's first Premier League home defeat in their last 44 games against a newly-promoted side -- they had won 37 and drawn six before Saturday -- deepened the crisis at Stamford Bridge but lifted Bournemouth out of the bottom three.

They are now just two points behind the champions.

"We have never been in the Premier League before so when you come to the champions and beat them I think it must rank as the best individual result of the club's history," Howe, whose side had not picked up three points since September, told reporters.

"Hopefully it will be talked about for a long time to come and hopefully there are more moments like that ahead of us."

While south coast Bournemouth had impressed the purists with their style in the early weeks of their first ever season alongside the elite of English football, their slide into the bottom three had raised doubts about their chances of survival.

However, a second clean sheet of the season, especially at the champions, proves they can cut it, says Howe.

"In the first half I thought it was quite even, in the second half we had to defend, I thought we were magnificent," he said. "There were question marks about our defending but we have answered those questions today."