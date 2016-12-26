Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
* Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-0 for club record 12th straight win
* Pedro chipped the ball over Boruc's head for the first goal Hazard scored a penalty for his 50th Premier League goal
* Pedro put away third in stoppage time
* Chelsea host Stoke City next, Bournemouth visit Swansea City
CHELSEA 3 BOURNEMOUTH 0
Dec 26 A supremely confident Chelsea notched a club record 12th consecutive league win on Monday to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, two goals from Pedro and one from Eden Hazard giving them a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.
It took the energetic Pedro until the 24th minute to score, set up by Cesc Fabregas after jinking interplay between the Spanish players, Hazard, Willian and Nemanja Matic. He deftly lofted the ball over Artur Boruc, stranded in the Bournemouth goalmouth.
Captain Simon Francis brought down a sashaying Hazard in the Bournemouth area in the 49th minute and the Belgian converted the penalty for his 50th Premier League goal.
Chelsea, who have conceded only two goals on their winning run under Antonio Conte and scored 27, added the third in stoppage time when Pedro's surging run ended with the ball deflected into the goal. (Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)