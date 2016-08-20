Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON Aug 20 New manager Antonio Conte is confident Chelsea are steadily rediscovering their spirit after they rallied from a goal down to win 2-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Italian has already outlined a determination to boost the belief of the 2015 champions after they finished a miserable 10th last season.
"I feel good because I saw the right commitment, the right spirit from my team," Conte told the BBC. "This game wasn't easy because we were 1-0 down.
"I'm pleased to see the reaction from my players."
Substitute Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa struck late to cancel out Etienne Capoue's opener for Watford, giving Chelsea their second victory in as many league games this season.
"This win is very important for us as it gives everyone confidence," Conte said. "It is wrong to come to Watford and to think it's very simple to win.
"In the first half I saw a good balance between the teams. I think we showed a great intensity in the second half and we pushed them a lot...we must understand we have to fight together."
Chelsea host Bristol Rovers in the League Cup on Tuesday before welcoming Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.