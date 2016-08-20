LONDON Aug 20 New manager Antonio Conte is confident Chelsea are steadily rediscovering their spirit after they rallied from a goal down to win 2-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Italian has already outlined a determination to boost the belief of the 2015 champions after they finished a miserable 10th last season.

"I feel good because I saw the right commitment, the right spirit from my team," Conte told the BBC. "This game wasn't easy because we were 1-0 down.

"I'm pleased to see the reaction from my players."

Substitute Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa struck late to cancel out Etienne Capoue's opener for Watford, giving Chelsea their second victory in as many league games this season.

"This win is very important for us as it gives everyone confidence," Conte said. "It is wrong to come to Watford and to think it's very simple to win.

"In the first half I saw a good balance between the teams. I think we showed a great intensity in the second half and we pushed them a lot...we must understand we have to fight together."

Chelsea host Bristol Rovers in the League Cup on Tuesday before welcoming Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)