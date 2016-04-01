LONDON, April 1 Chelsea striker Diego Costa must serve an extra one-match ban after being sent off in last month's FA Cup tie at Everton, the Football Association said on Friday.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Thursday, Chelsea's Diego Costa has been given a one-match suspension, fined 20,000 pounds ($28,600 )and warned as to his future conduct," the ruling body said in a statement.

Costa admitted a charge of improper conduct in relation to his behaviour after he was shown a second yellow card in the FA Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park.

"This suspension will follow immediately on the conclusion of the player's current ban," the FA added.

($1 = 0.6997 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)