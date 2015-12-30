Dec 30 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the embattled Premier League champions are getting back to rhythm, citing the clean sheet in Monday's draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford as a strong indication of their building momentum.

Chelsea have managed at least a point from the three games after the ouster of their high-profile manager Jose Mourinho earlier this month, splitting points with Watford and United after an enterprising win over Sunderland.

Guus Hiddink's team is now placed 14th, 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, but Courtois was optimistic that the revival has already begun.

"We are getting into a flow and a very good flow to win games," the Belgian, who effected crucial saves at Old Trafford to ensure a clean sheet, told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

"That is the thing we are in now, it is more difficult than last year, but we have all the time the support of our fans and that is what we need and like this we will progress and start winning games," said the Belgian stopper.

Chelsea have managed at least a point in their last four league visits to Old Trafford but the most recent one should stand out given the precarious position they are in now.

"Of course you cannot think it is not possible to get relegated. Obviously we don't think to that, we look forward and I think with the dynamic we are in now and the games we are playing, soon we will start winning games," said Courtois.

On Sunday, Chelsea will be up against fifth placed Crystal Palace, who had pushed the reigning champions to their first home defeat of what has turned out to be a terrible season for them. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)