Sept 10 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has injured his knee and is likely to miss the champions' visit to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday, British media reported.

The Belgium international returned to Chelsea fully fit after international duty, but limped out of his first practice session on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old could be facing an extended period on the sidelines and the club will discover the full extent of the problem after more tests are conducted on Thursday.

Chelsea, who lie 13th in the table on four points from four games, can bring in Asmir Begovic as a replacement, having signed the former Stoke City keeper in the close season after Petr Cech departed for Arsenal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)