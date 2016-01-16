Jan 16 Chelsea captain John Terry went from zero to hero, first netting an own goal but eventually coming up with a 98th minute equaliser in an extraordinary 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Guus Hiddink's unbeaten record survived after an amazing match that saw his side fall two goals behind soon after halftime, fight back to 2-2 and then seemingly throw away the points with poor defending which saw Everton sub Ramiro Funes Mori score in the 90th minute.

Just as Everton were about to celebrate their first win in the league at Chelsea since November 1994, Terry came up with the winner deep into added time with a goal which appeared suspicously offside.

Hiddink's warning that Chelsea are not out of the Premier League relegation dog-fight seemed to have been underlined when Terry turned Leighton Baines' cross into his own net five minutes after halftime and Kevin Mirallas quickly doubled the lead.

Yet two goals in two minutes from Diego Costa, who capitalised on a Phil Jagielka mistake, and Cesc Fabregas, with a deflected shot, squared the match before Funes Mori latched on to Gerard Deulofeu's cross from close range. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Alan Baldwin)