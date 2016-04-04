LONDON, April 4 A fierce work ethic, an astute tactical brain and the ability to forge superb team spirit all combined to make Italian Antonio Conte an acclaimed winner in his own country which is why Chelsea have chosen him to revive their fortunes in England.

The 46-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge as head coach on a three-year contract after Euro 2016 ends in France in July and it is not inconceivable that he could end his two-year spell as Italy's boss with another trophy.

The former international midfielder, who played 20 times for his country and more than 400 for Juventus before coaching them to three successive league titles, certainly has a challenge ahead of him in taking Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League after the failures of this season.

Named as the club's new head coach on Monday he has been welcomed to England, by among others, Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has described him as "one of the best coaches in the world."

Andre Pirlo, one of Italy's greats of recent times, who played for Conte at Juventus, wrote in his autobiography: "When he speaks his words assault you. They crash through the doors of your mind, often quite violently, and settle deep within you."

Conte, in many respects, is not dissimilar to Jose Mourinho, who led Chelsea to the title last season, but left just seven months later after the club's worst start to a top flight season in more than three decades.

STRONG DEFENCE

What both men have in common is the strongest belief in securing the tightest defence possible, with Conte a firm advocate of a 3-5-2 formation which effectively secured Juventus their three successive titles.

That tactic would bring an immediate change to Chelsea's playing style because under Mourinho and interim coach Guus Hiddink, they have played with four at the back with a narrow approach through the middle in midfield.

Among the first decisions Conte needs to make is about the future of club captain and centre-back John Terry, who turned 35 in December.

Terry is out of contract at the end of the season and said in January he was leaving, although the club have since said he could still be offered a new deal.

Chelsea stabilised in the second half of the season under Hiddink but they have drawn too many matches to climb out of mid table and challenge for next season's European places.

To re-establish Chelsea's position back at the top, Conte will need all his skills to rejuvenate an ageing team that has under-performed for nearly a year -- especially since club owner Roman Abramovich is not known for waiting patiently for success. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)