Nov 30 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard said he is back enjoying his football again after being dropped earlier in the campaign following some underwhelming performances.

The Belgian led the line in Sunday's 0-0 draw against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after Chelsea boss Joe Mourinho dropped out-of-sorts striker Diego Costa.

Mourhino said Hazard had "his best game of the season" against Spurs and hailed the return of the Belgian's "appetite" after one of his most encouraging performances where he went close to giving his side the lead in either half.

"His game was more complete, with the ball and without the ball. When we had to play some long balls, he was jumping and trying in the air against their two Belgian boys who are two metres tall," the Portuguese said.

Although disappointed he did not score, Hazard was pleased with the point against their local rivals who are unbeaten in 13 league games.

"It's always difficult to play at Tottenham ... but I think a draw is a good result," Hazard said.

"There was a lot of movement with small passes between us. It was not always easy but we did a good job and tried to score. We enjoyed playing together.

"I think we deserved to score a goal to cap off a good performance."

Champions Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in each following their troubled start to the season where they lost seven of their first 12 league games.

Mourinho has deployed Hazard, last season's player of the year, in different positions in a bid to turn around the club's fortunes and the Belgian said he was happy anywhere across the final third of the pitch.

"I have played on the left, on the right, recently in the number 10 role, and I just enjoy playing. I know to give my all wherever I am on the pitch," Hazard said.

"We want to finish in the top four and we know it's difficult but we will try. We will continue to work hard and continue to take pleasure from our game."

Chelsea, who are 14th in the table on 15 points, 12 adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, host Bournemouth in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)