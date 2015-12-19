Dec 19 Factbox on Guus Hiddink, who has taken over as Chelsea's interim boss for a second time:

* Born in Wisch, Netherlands, on Nov. 8. 1946, Hiddink began his professional career as a midfielder with De Graafschap and later played for PSV Eindhoven, Washington Diplomats, San Jose Earthquakes and Nijmegen amid two more stints at De Graafschap.

BEGINNING OF COACHING CAREER

* Began coaching career at De Graafschap in 1982 before being appointed assistant at PSV in 1984 and manager in 1986.

* Won Dutch league with PSV three times in a row from 1987.

* In 1988, Hiddink won a treble of European Cup, Dutch league and Dutch cup before bagging a domestic league and cup double the following year.

* In 1990, took over at Turkish club Fenerbahce but moved to Spain a year later, spending two years at Valencia.

INTERNATIONAL COACHING

* In 1995, Hiddink was appointed coach of the Netherlands, leading the team to the Euro 96 quarter-finals.

* Qualified for the 1998 World Cup and beat Argentina in the quarter-finals thanks to a stunning late Dennis Bergkamp goal before suffering another shootout defeat by Brazil in the semis.

RETURN TO SPAIN

* After the World Cup Hiddink returned to Spain to coach Real Madrid, replacing German Jupp Heynckes.

* Won World Club Cup but was sacked in February 1999 after poor domestic form and was also dismissed by Real Betis the following year.

SOUTH KOREA SUCCESS

* In January 2001 he was named South Korea coach and led the co-hosts to the 2002 World Cup semis, beating Portugal, Spain and Italy, the best showing by an Asian side in the finals.

* Following the World Cup Hiddink returned to manage PSV and won three Dutch titles from 2003 and the Dutch Cup in 2005.

AUSTRALIA

* Hiddink was appointed coach of Australia in July 2005, continuing his role as PSV boss. He led the Socceroos to the World Cup in Germany the following year, losing 1-0 to Italy in the second round in their best ever finals showing.

RUSSIA

* Hiddink quit both roles after the World Cup to take charge of Russia and helped them to qualify for Euro 2008.

* After a 4-1 thrashing by Spain in their opening game at Euro 2008, Hiddink went on to lead Russia to the semi-finals where they lost 3-0 to eventual winners Spain.

CHELSEA

* Spent four months with Chelsea in 2009 after the sacking of Luiz Felipe Scolari, steering them to FA Cup final success over Everton and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

* Did not renew his contract with Russia after they lost on away goals to Slovenia in a 2010 World Cup playoff.

TURKEY

* Took over Turkey in 2010 and finished second in Euro 2012 qualifying behind Germany, only to lose a playoff to Croatia and leave by mutual consent.

ANZHI MAKHACHKALA

* Spent a year and a half in the Russian top flight with big spending Anzhi but despite a third-place finish, he quit early in his third season.

NETHERLANDS

* Returned to the Dutch national job in 2014 but a dreadful start to qualifying for Euro 2016 led to his sacking as the Netherlands eventually failed to make it to the expanded finals. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)